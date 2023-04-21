© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Fridays

Film Music Friday - April 21, 2023 (Maurice Jarre)

Published April 21, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
Maurice Jarre

Three-time Oscar winner Maurice Jarre's career stretched from 1951 into the 1990s. On this week's Film Music Friday, we'll hear some highlights, including music from Lawrence of Arabia, Doctor Zhivago, Grand Prix, The Professionals and more.

