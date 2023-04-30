91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - April 28, 2023 (When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth)
Published April 30, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT
Film Music Friday goes prehistoric this week, with music from movies featuring dinosaurs. We'll hear themes from the original King Kong, The Lost Continent, Jurassic Park, The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms and more.