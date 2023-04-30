© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
filmmusicfriday.jpg
Film Music Fridays

Film Music Friday - April 28, 2023 (When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth)

Published April 30, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT
One Million Years B.C.

Film Music Friday goes prehistoric this week, with music from movies featuring dinosaurs. We'll hear themes from the original King Kong, The Lost Continent, Jurassic Park, The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms and more.

Film Music Fridays