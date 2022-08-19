Tom ParkinsonMorning Edition Host
Tom Parkinson is the host of KPR's Morning Edition.
Kelley Hunt’s Acoustic Quartet performs Saturday (August 20, 2022) at the historic Jayhawk Theatre in downtown Topeka.
Most of the COVID-19 cases are clustered in the eastern part of Kansas, in Johnson and Wyandotte Counties. Isolated cases are also appearing in other parts of the state.
An eclectic line-up of nearly 30 bands will entertain on stages throughout downtown Emporia while the Granada Theatre presents a program of short films from around the world.
The band appears at the Bottleneck in Lawrence Friday night, September 28.
Now in its 11th year, the Busker Festival received a Visiting Artist Grant from the Kansas Creative Arts Commission to bring international performers to the streets of Lawrence.
The House Jumpers' new CD is a trip back in time to when hard swinging blues and R&B blasted from jukeboxes all across America.
One man died and two people were seriously injured in the shooting at a motel in north Lawrence
The Lawrence Public Libraryhas teamed up with the Watkins Museum of History for a special program at Liberty Hall to revisit Lawrence’s golden age of educational, industrial, and etiquette films.
The latest release from Kansas City's Samantha Fish is an album of soul and R&B songs from the 1950s and '60s.
Sword swallowers, break dancing, aerial artists, musicians, poets, rubber chicken tricks and much more. All for free. It can only be the Lawrence Busker Festival.