Audio Postcard: Lawrence Voices at the Folk Alliance Conference in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - Thousands of singers, songwriters and instrumentalists recently gathered in Kansas City for the annual Folk Alliance International Conference. The performers relished the opportunities to meet and jam with others from around the world but also to meet booking agents, festival promoters, record label scouts and other industry representatives. Tom Parkinson spoke with some of the musicians from Lawrence about their experience at the conference and prepared this audio postcard.

Tom Parkinson is the former host of KPR Morning Edition host. He returns periodically to fill in as a substitute host and enjoys producing radio features, particularly those involving music. Tom lives in Lawrence. Music played by Lawrence-based old-time fiddlers Spencer and Rains is heard in this feature.

