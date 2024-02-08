60th Anniversary of Beatles Appearance on Ed Sullivan (and the Odd Beatles Connection to Kansas)

Something extraordinary happened in America 60 years ago this week. Four young musicians from England arrived in New York City to appear on a popular TV program. The Beatles appeared on Ed Sullivan's show on February 9th, 1964. Even though it was nearly halfway through the decade, many cultural historians mark that TV appearance as a turning point - the day the 1950s became “The Sixties.”

TV and radio journalist Bob Kealing is the author of Good Day Sunshine State: How The Beatles Rocked Florida . Kealing is a Kansas City native and graduate of the University of Kansas School of Journalism. He recently spoke with KPR's Tom Parkinson about the Impact of the Fab Four 60 years ago.