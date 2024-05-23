© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Circus in the Streets: Busker Fest Returns to Downtown Lawrence

Kansas Public Radio | By Tom Parkinson
Published May 23, 2024 at 1:05 PM CDT
A photo of a yard sign for the 2024 Lawrence Busker Fest, as seen in north central Lawrence in the week leading up to the festival. The sign appears in a green neighborhood lawn under a sunny blue sky.
J. Schafer
/
Kansas Public Radio
Promotional sign for the 2024 Lawrence Busker Festival, as seen in north-central Lawrence.

Exciting and eccentric entertainment hits the streets of Lawrence this weekend for the 16th annual Lawrence Busker Festival. The Busker Fest features magicians, jugglers, clowns and contortionists. But the spotlight this year is on the area's local musicians. KPR's Tom Parkinson spoke with two of the festival organizers.

This year, the musician's stage is sponsored by KPR's Trail Mix.

Lawrence Busker Festival

Find more information at: lawrencebuskerfest.com.
Tom Parkinson
Tom Parkinson is the host of KPR's Morning Edition.
