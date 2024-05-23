Circus in the Streets: Busker Fest Returns to Downtown Lawrence

Exciting and eccentric entertainment hits the streets of Lawrence this weekend for the 16th annual Lawrence Busker Festival. The Busker Fest features magicians, jugglers, clowns and contortionists. But the spotlight this year is on the area's local musicians. KPR's Tom Parkinson spoke with two of the festival organizers.

This year, the musician's stage is sponsored by KPR's Trail Mix.

Lawrence Busker Festival

Find more information at: lawrencebuskerfest.com.

