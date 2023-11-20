KPR Closes Out Autumn with Special Holiday Programming

Celebrate the upcoming holiday season and the closing of fall with special programming, presented by KPR and produced by American Public Media.

Thursday, November 23rd: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Giving Thanks

Giving Thanks sounds the way Thanksgiving feels: inviting, warm, and festive. No clichés about pilgrims and pumpkin pies. Instead, it presents a contemporary, thoughtful celebration of spirit of the holiday. For listeners up early in the kitchen, on the road to a family gathering, or relaxing after the feast, Giving Thanks provides the perfect atmosphere for Thanksgiving: the warmth of great music, and truly memorable words.

Thursday, November 23rd: 11 a.m. - noon

Every Good Thing

On Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take some time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. It's "Every Good Thing" — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving.