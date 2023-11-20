© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KPR Closes Out Autumn with Special Holiday Programming

Kansas Public Radio
Published November 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST
American Public Media

Celebrate the upcoming holiday season and the closing of fall with special programming, presented by KPR and produced by American Public Media.

Thursday, November 23rd: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Giving Thanks

Giving Thanks sounds the way Thanksgiving feels: inviting, warm, and festive. No clichés about pilgrims and pumpkin pies. Instead, it presents a contemporary, thoughtful celebration of spirit of the holiday. For listeners up early in the kitchen, on the road to a family gathering, or relaxing after the feast, Giving Thanks provides the perfect atmosphere for Thanksgiving: the warmth of great music, and truly memorable words.

Thursday, November 23rd: 11 a.m. - noon

Every Good Thing

On Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take some time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. It's "Every Good Thing" — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving.
Miscellaneous