J. SchaferNews Director
J. Schafer is the News Director of Kansas Public Radio. He’s also the Managing Editor of the Kansas Public Radio Network, which provides news and information to other public radio stations in Kansas and Missouri.
Before joining KPR in 1995, Schafer spent 10 years as a commercial radio and TV newsman. During his career, he's filed stories for nearly every major radio news network in the nation including ABC, NBC, CBS, AP, UPI, the Mutual Broadcasting System, NPR and the BBC. This seems to impress no one. At KPR, he produces feature stories, interviews and newscast items and edits the work of others. In the fall of 2000, he performed contract work for the U.S. State Department, traveling to central Asia to teach broadcast journalism at newly independent radio stations in the former Soviet Union. One of his passions is Kansas; learning about and promoting the state’s rich heritage, people and accomplishments. Schafer gives presentations about Kansas to various organizations around the state to remind residents about our awesome history and incredible people. A native of Great Bend, he studied journalism and mass communications at Barton County Community College and at the University of Kansas. He was also an exchange student to Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany. The “J.” in J. Schafer stands for Jeremy, but he doesn’t really care for that name. He also enjoys the pretentiousness of using just a single initial for a first name!
Kansas Public Radio is hiring a new Statehouse Bureau Chief. Do you have the skills, experience and curiosity necessary to keep an eye on Kansas state government for KPR and its news partners?
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of eastern Kansas through Tuesday morning, with up to two inches of snowfall possible in many areas.
Kansas Public Radio's recent fall membership drive pulled in more than $337,000 in pledges, becoming the most successful fall campaign in the station's 70-year history.
Kansas Public Radio is celebrating 70 years of service. Help us celebrate by making a pledge.
The Willow Domestic Violence Center in Lawrence has been serving the surrounding community for the past 45 years. A new exhibit at the Watkins Museum of History aims to tell Willow's story.
New research from the University of Kansas Medical Center claims that drinking dairy milk can help improve brain health in older adults.