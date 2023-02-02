Happy Groundhog Day. Happy Groundhog Day. Happy...

Happy Groundhog Day!

Ever feel like you just heard something interesting, important or awesome on Kansas Public radio and then... it happens again?

Maybe it's the Groundhog Day effect?

You hear a great piece of music or an interesting news story and then, the next thing you know, it happens again. And again. Maybe it happens every time you listen. We hope so.

If you hear something worth supporting on KPR, then by all means... consider making a pledge. And maybe even double-up on this Groundhog Day. Thanks.