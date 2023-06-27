Kansas Public Radio – Serving You Since 1952

Kansas Public Radio has served listeners all around the state for more than 70 years, with one main philosophy: how can our broadcasts improve people’s lives?

From our news and severe weather coverage to our arts, music, and public affairs programs, the idea has always been to create a uniquely Kansas slate of programming that helps people engage with their communities, in good times and in bad.

We help keep listeners informed and entertained. Surprised and delighted. Aware and empowered.

Among other things, KPR aims to share the experiences of various Kansans with others over the airwaves, creating a sense of inclusion, community, and belonging. Through our various transmitters and translators (KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ, etc.), our digital stations and online streaming – we address issues of public interest on the air to anyone with a radio.

In an era that increasingly requires access to important information though paywalls, this humble radio station continues to be a truly democratic medium, providing information on demand, at the flick of a switch, for everyone… for free.

Kansas Public Radio is proud to serve our listeners by taking the historical meaning of “broadcasting” seriously: to scatter widely, to cast seeds across a broad area. The seeds sown daily across the state by KPR grow into ideas that create strong, better-informed citizens and culturally aware communities.

Our small staff works daily to measure up to the responsibility with which people have entrusted us for more than 70 years. We're far from perfect, but 100,000 listeners turn to us every week just to hear what we're saying and playing. Find out for yourself. Dial us in, sit back... and listen.

####