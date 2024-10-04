Sun outages to affect the KPR broadcast

In the first part of October, you may experience some solar interference to our FM broadcast signals. This has to do with the distribution of the NPR, KPR, KPR2 and Audio-Reader signals via satellite. Online streams are not affect, so you can continue to listen to KPR and KPR2 via our mobile app, on Alexa, and on our website.

The interference is caused by what is commonly known as “Sun Outages”. The Sun will affect satellite transmissions each fall and spring near the Equinox when it comes into direct alignment with the orbiting satellite and earth receiving antennas.

The degree of signal loss will vary from station to station and will depend on its geographical location. Feeds on all satellites will be affected. Listed below are the dates and times of the satellite we presently operate on. All times are central.

05-Oct-2024 1:24 pm 2m 29s

06-Oct-2024 1:22 pm 5m 19s

07-Oct-2024 1:22 pm 6m 18s

08-Oct-2024 1:21 pm 6m 23s

09-Oct-2024 1:22 pm 5m 36s

10-Oct-2024 1:22 pm 3m 26s

The Sun Outages might occur plus or minus one day from the days listed and plus or minus 5 minutes from the times listed. The Outages should not last any longer than 10 minutes. The exact time will vary slightly for each of our stations by geographical location.

