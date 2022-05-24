Feloniz Lovato-Winston

If you have volunteered for one of our pledge drives or attended a KPR event, chances are you know Sheri Hamilton, who worked at KPR for 18 years. Sheri is now at the University of Kansas Endowment Association, doing development work for the Dole Institute of Politics, but she is still a big part of the Kansas Public Radio family. We asked her to put together a brief history of her time at the station, as well as an update on her current position.