Feloniz Lovato-Winston

Feloniz Lovato-WinstonMajor Gifts and Corporate Sponsorship Coordinator
-
If you are a Kansas Public Radio member or corporate sponsor, or support us by coming to our concerts or get-togethers, you've surely met someone from the KPR Development Department. We're the team that works with our members and sponsors, designs KPR graphics and plans events.
-
Thank you to everyone who submitted an entry for the 3rd Annual KPR Mug Design Contest. The KPR staff was overjoyed with the talent that came forward this…
-
This month KPR is featuring framed photos by Ottawa photographer Jean Hutchison in the Kansas Public Radio conference room.Jean found her passion for…
-
Manhattan Virtual Academy provided this profile of their services. Manhattan Virtual Academy is a program of Manhattan-Ogden USD383 School District and…
-
Alumni and friends from all over the world are coming together today to support the University of Kansas during KU's first 24-hour giving campaign. This…
-
If you have volunteered for one of our pledge drives, attended a KPR event, chances are you know Sheri Hamilton, who worked at KPR for eighteen years.…
-
If you have volunteered for one of our pledge drives or attended a KPR event, chances are you know Sheri Hamilton, who worked at KPR for 18 years. Sheri is now at the University of Kansas Endowment Association, doing development work for the Dole Institute of Politics, but she is still a big part of the Kansas Public Radio family. We asked her to put together a brief history of her time at the station, as well as an update on her current position.
-
This month KPR is featuring the work of local artist Bob Jernigan in its conference room.
-
Kansas Public Radio earned seven individual awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters (KAB) this year. KPR earned honors in the news, commentary,…
-
Randi Hacker doesn’t often come into KPR’s studios, but when she does, she has the whole world in her handbag.