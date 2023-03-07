© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Miscellaneous (Blog)

After a Tour Across Kansas, KPR Completes Transmitter Replacement Process

Kansas Public Radio
Published March 7, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST
PXL_20230227_211132119.jpg
KPR Chief Engineer, Steve Kincaid, stands next to the newly installed Lawrence transmitter.

Thanks to gifts of all sizes from more than 400 KPR members, we have successfully replaced all four of our transmitters in Emporia, Junction City, Lawrence and Chanute.

Our largest transmitter, located in Lawrence on the University of Kansas campus, was installed and went on the air on February 27, 2023, at 2:30 p.m.

Chanute 3[15153].jpeg
Steve Kincaid works to install KPR's new transmitter in Chanute in January of 2022.
Chanute chuck.jpg
KPR engineer Chuck Smith welds at the site of the Chanute transmitter.

The generosity of individual donors has had a direct impact on Kansas Public Radio's ability to operate efficiently. KPR's Chief Engineer, Steve Kincaid, can now monitor and diagnose issues with the new transmitters remotely, instead of having to travel to each transmitter site to troubleshoot issues. The new equipment will also save KPR thousands of dollars each year in utility and maintenance costs. The completion of this important project puts KPR in a better financial position, as well, now that our most expensive and critical equipment is up-to-date.

Thank you to all of our donors and everyone involved in helping to complete this project!

EmporiaTransmitterReplacement_12-2022.jpg
Parts are assembled at KPR's Emporia Transmitter in December of 2022.

Miscellaneous (Blog)