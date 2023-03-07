After a Tour Across Kansas, KPR Completes Transmitter Replacement Process

Thanks to gifts of all sizes from more than 400 KPR members, we have successfully replaced all four of our transmitters in Emporia, Junction City, Lawrence and Chanute.

Our largest transmitter, located in Lawrence on the University of Kansas campus, was installed and went on the air on February 27, 2023, at 2:30 p.m.

Steve Kincaid works to install KPR's new transmitter in Chanute in January of 2022.

KPR engineer Chuck Smith welds at the site of the Chanute transmitter.

The generosity of individual donors has had a direct impact on Kansas Public Radio's ability to operate efficiently. KPR's Chief Engineer, Steve Kincaid, can now monitor and diagnose issues with the new transmitters remotely, instead of having to travel to each transmitter site to troubleshoot issues. The new equipment will also save KPR thousands of dollars each year in utility and maintenance costs. The completion of this important project puts KPR in a better financial position, as well, now that our most expensive and critical equipment is up-to-date.

Thank you to all of our donors and everyone involved in helping to complete this project!