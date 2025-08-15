What's Going on with HeadQuarters? Checking in on the 988 Lifeline System in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Since 1969, HeadQuarters Kansas has provided counseling and suicide prevention services. The nonprofit agency operates the 988 lifeline system for most of the state. But last year, HeadQuarters ran into trouble. Most of the staff members demanded the resignation of the entire board and the interim executive director over concerns about the potential misuse of grant funds. Not long after, the board and leadership resigned. In July 2024, a judge appointed Lawrence attorney Dan Watkins to run the outfit. KPR's J. Schafer recently spoke to Watkins to find out how things are going one year later.

HeadQuarters is hosting a free community breakfast event next month to bring the Lawrence community up to speed on what's been happening with the organization. The Breakfast of Hope will be held on September 8th at 8 am.

The date and time is a nod to the "9-8-8" system. It's being held in the 9th month... and on the 8th day... at 8 in the morning.

