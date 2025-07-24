Nearly 90 Years After She Disappeared, Amelia Earhart Still Fascinates

On July 24, 1897, Amelia Earhart was born in a home overlooking the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. Today, even 88 years after she mysteriously vanished while attempting to fly around the world, she remains a figure of great fascination. The writer Laurie Gwen Shapiro has just published a new biography of Earhart and her husband called "The Aviator and the Showman: Amelia Earhart, George Putnam, and the Marriage that Made an American Icon." Shapiro told KPR's Matthew Algeo that she read her first book about Amelia Earhart when she was a child.

