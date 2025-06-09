© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

For Whom the Bells Toll: Carillonneurs Come to Lawrence

Kansas Public Radio | By Matthew Algeo
Published June 9, 2025 at 3:03 PM CDT
Top of the Campanile
Tim Seley/Tim Seley
/
Tim Seley
Top of the Campanile

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — A carillon is a musical instrument - a set of bells in a tower played by pushing down on levers. They’re some of the largest musical instruments in the world, and there’s only one in Kansas, atop the Campanile, the 120-foot-tall tower on the KU campus in Lawrence. This week, the country’s top carillon players - known as carillonneurs (carol-uh-nors) - are coming to Lawrence to play the KU carillon. KPR’s Matthew Algeo has this preview.

Carillon player Liz Berghout playing the carillon in the campanile
Tim Seley/Tim Seley
/
Tim Seley
Carillon player Liz Berghout playing the carillon in the campanile

Liz Berghout, the official carillonneur at the University of Kansas, will perform on the KU carillon at 6 pm Tuesday as part of the Carillonneur Guild’s 82nd Annual Congress (June 10-14).

Berghout says the best place to get the full effect of the KU carillon is down the hill, about 200 feet away from the base of the Campanile.

Learn more about the Guild of Carillonneurs in North America.

Tags
Local News Kansas News Service
Matthew Algeo
See stories by Matthew Algeo