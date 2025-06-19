© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

KU Professor Joins Lawsuit over Lindbergh Baby Case

Published June 19, 2025 at 7:24 AM CDT
A University of Kansas history professor who has researched the kidnapping and murder of Charles Lindbergh's infant son in 1932 says it's time for the New Jersey State Police to submit evidence in the case for modern forensic testing. Assistant Teaching Professor Jonathan Hagel has joined a lawsuit seeking to force authorities to do just that. Hagel told KPR's Matthew Algeo how he came to be involved in the case.

The state of New Jersey has been granted an extension to respond to the lawsuit. We will keep you posted on developments. If Charles Lindbergh Jr. was alive today, he would be celebrating his 95th birthday on Sunday (June 22).
