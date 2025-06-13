© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

U.S. House De-Funds Public Broadcasting - Now What?

Kansas Public Radio
Published June 13, 2025 at 3:52 PM CDT
A 1970s-era stereo receiver, as seen in the KPR radio museum. At one time, this AM/FM radio offered "futuristic sound."
J. Schafer, Kansas Public Radio
A 1970s-era stereo receiver, as seen in the KPR radio museum. At one time, this AM/FM radio offered "futuristic sound."

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - The U.S. House has voted to de-fund public broadcasting. The House narrowly approved legislation Thursday to eliminate federal funding for public media outlets. The Trump administration and many Republicans say NPR and PBS are politically biased. In their view, these stations can broadcast whatever they like... but American taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for it. KPR's J. Schafer spoke to the station's general manager, Feloniz Lovato-Winston, about the effects of proposed federal funding cuts on public broadcasting.

The U.S. Senate has yet to act on the proposed funding cuts for public radio and public TV.
