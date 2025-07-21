Back on Top - KPR Wins KAB's Station of the Year for 2025 (Our 23rd Win!)

Kansas Public Radio (KPR) is back on top! The Kansas Association of Broadcasters (KAB) has named KPR its Station of the Year for 2025. This is the 23rd time the station has earned the coveted statewide award, which was first created in 1996.

No other radio or TV station in Kansas has won the top award more times than KPR.

Now, more than ever, KPR is supported by listeners. Become a KPR listener-member today and tune in for our award-winning programming.

For the purpose of the annual KAB awards, KPR is referred to as KANU. Of course, KANU is just one station in the KPR family, which also includes KANH in Emporia, KANV in Junction City and KANQ in Chanute (as well as smaller translators in Manhattan and Atchsion).

KPR won 13 individual awards in the KAB's annual competition, including four First Place awards, five Second Place awards and four Honorable Mentions.

Individual award winners include:



Every year, out-of-state judges sort through the various KAB award entries from radio and TV stations and render their verdicts. This year's judges were broadcasters from Nebraska.

###

