© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Douglas County CASA Seeks More Volunteers to Reach More Kids

Kansas Public Radio | By J. Schafer
Published July 19, 2025 at 8:07 AM CDT
A head shot photograph of Erick Vaughn, executive director of Douglas County CASA, with text that reads "From the Desk of Erick Vaughn." The photo a part of a larger blue and while graphic taken from the organization's website.
Douglas County CASA

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - When an abused or neglected child enters the Kansas foster care system, it becomes the state's responsibility to look after the child. With nearly 6,000 children in the Kansas foster care system on any given day, that job can be overwhelming. In a best-case scenario, a judge will appoint a specially-trained advocate to be the voice of that child in court. These people are called CASAs or Court Appointed Special Advocates. KPR's J. Schafer recently spoke with the Erick Vaughn, executive director of Douglas County CASA, to learn more about these advocates... and hear about a small bit of good news coming from the foster care system.

Learn more about Douglas County CASA at DCCASAKS.org.
Local News
J. Schafer
J. Schafer is the News Director of Kansas Public Radio. He’s also the Managing Editor of the Kansas Public Radio Network, which provides news and information to other public radio stations in Kansas and Missouri.
See stories by J. Schafer