Douglas County CASA Seeks More Volunteers to Reach More Kids

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - When an abused or neglected child enters the Kansas foster care system, it becomes the state's responsibility to look after the child. With nearly 6,000 children in the Kansas foster care system on any given day, that job can be overwhelming. In a best-case scenario, a judge will appoint a specially-trained advocate to be the voice of that child in court. These people are called CASAs or Court Appointed Special Advocates. KPR's J. Schafer recently spoke with the Erick Vaughn, executive director of Douglas County CASA, to learn more about these advocates... and hear about a small bit of good news coming from the foster care system.

