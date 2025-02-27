© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live Studio: Classical

Musicians from Park University’s International Center for Music perform highlights of their upcoming concert in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio February 26, 2025.

Published February 27, 2025 at 6:28 PM CST
Chub

Stanislav & Friends, an annual gala of classical music that showcases an all-star lineup of faculty, students, alumni and friends of the Park University International Center for Music, will be held on Saturday, March 1, starting at 7 p.m. inside Helzberg Hall at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City, Mo.

Cordelia Brown visits with ICM Coordinator Gus Fernandez Agreda, cellist Nikita Korzukhin, violist Mumin Turgunov, and pianist Ilya Shmukler about goings-on at longtime KPR friends the International Center for Music at Park University.

Live Studio: Classical