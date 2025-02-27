Musicians from Park University’s International Center for Music perform highlights of their upcoming concert in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio February 26, 2025.
Stanislav & Friends, an annual gala of classical music that showcases an all-star lineup of faculty, students, alumni and friends of the Park University International Center for Music, will be held on Saturday, March 1, starting at 7 p.m. inside Helzberg Hall at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City, Mo.
Cordelia Brown visits with ICM Coordinator Gus Fernandez Agreda, cellist Nikita Korzukhin, violist Mumin Turgunov, and pianist Ilya Shmukler about goings-on at longtime KPR friends the International Center for Music at Park University.