Concertmaster David Radzynski and pianist Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich appear in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio in advance of their recent concert March 12, 2025.

Radzynski was born in New Haven, Connecticut, to a composer father, and a pianist mother. His parents, both classical musicians, are Israeli immigrants from Poland and Lithuania. They moved to the US so Radzynski's father, Jan Radzynski could receive his doctorate. When Radzynski was a young child, the family moved to Columbus, Ohio, Jan was a composition professor at Ohio State University. David Radzynski started his musical training in both violin and piano, getting his first piano lessons from his mother, Paula. Radzynski's musical education includes a bachelor's Degree from Indiana University, a master's degree from Yale University, and Artist Diploma from the International Center for Music in Park University. His violin teachers include Roland and Almita Vamos, David Kantor, Mauricio Fuks, Kevork Mardirossian, Syoko Aki, and Ben Sayevich.

Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich Born into a Tashkent (Uzbekistan) musical family, Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich began studying piano at the age of 4. In 1985 she entered the Uspensky Central Music School in Tashkent. In 1993 she started attending a private school for young musicians in Moscow, and that same year received the first prize at the Chopin International Piano Competition in Göttingen, Germany. She entered the Tchaikovsky Special Music School in 1995, and two years later was accepted to the Tchaikovsky Moscow Conservatory under the tutelage of Vera Gornostaeva, with whom she continued postgraduate study from 2002 to 2004. Lisovskaya-Sayevich also studied with Stanislav Ioudenitch at Park University. In 1996 Lisovskaya-Sayevich received the first prize from the Nikolai Rubinstein International Piano Competition, and in 2007 the first prize at the Iowa Piano International Competition. She was awarded scholarships from the Rostropovich Foundation, the Spivakov Foundation and the Nikolai Petrov Foundation. She has also earned the laureate designation from the international program “New Names,” and the festival “Virtuoso 2000” in St. Petersburg, Russia. Lisovskaya-Sayevich has recorded at the Hessen Radio Station in Frankfurt, Germany, and at Orfei Radio in Moscow. Lisovskaya-Sayevich has presented numerous solo recitals and has played as a soloist with orchestras in Austria, France, Japan, Spain, Germany, Hungary, Italy and Russia. She has participated in many music festivals, including the Bashmet Festival in Tours, France, “Wave 2000” in Japan, International Musical Arts Institute in Maine (USA), Killington Music Festival in Vermont (USA), “Ars Longa” and “Primavera Classica” in Moscow. She collaborated with such renowned musicians as Daniel Muller-Shott, Shmuel Ashkenazy, members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and many others. She now performs extensively in chamber music ensembles.