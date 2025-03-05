Musicians performing at the 2025 Kansas Silent Film Festival visit and display their craft in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio February 28, 2025.
1 of 6 — PXL_20211225_005451648.00_13_21_01.Still003.jpg
2 of 6 — PXL_20211225_005451648.00_13_38_02.Still002.jpg
3 of 6 — PXL_20211225_005451648.00_24_06_11.Still011.jpg
4 of 6 — PXL_20211225_005451648.00_23_26_21.Still009.jpg
5 of 6 — PXL_20211225_005451648.00_23_19_16.Still008.jpg
6 of 6 — PXL_20211225_005451648.00_57_43_19.Still001.jpg
For 15 years Kansas Public Radio has hosted and broadcast musicians that perform live during screenings of silent films from the early 20th century.
This year's Kansas Silent Film Festival took place all this past weekend at White Concert Hall at the campus of Washburn University in Topeka, KS.
https://www.kssilentfilmfest.org/kssff2025/notes.html#rapsis