The Lawrence Community Handbell Choir visits the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio in anticipation of 3 weekend concerts in Lawrence, KS May 13, 2025.

Published May 14, 2025 at 6:28 PM CDT
The Lawrence Community Handbell Choir has 3 engagements this weekend, May 16,17 and 18.
https://lchbc.org/
Watch for them performing at a church, organization, retirement home, assisted living facility, or nursing home near you.

