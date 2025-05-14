The Lawrence Community Handbell Choir visits the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio in anticipation of 3 weekend concerts in Lawrence, KS May 13, 2025.
The Lawrence Community Handbell Choir has 3 engagements this weekend, May 16,17 and 18.
https://lchbc.org/
Watch for them performing at a church, organization, retirement home, assisted living facility, or nursing home near you.