Park University students Nikita Korzukhin and Ali Mammadoff perform Cesar Franck's Sonata in A Major in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio March 25, 2025.
The International Center for Music at Park University trains and educates the next generation of accomplished musicians for careers in music at the highest level, in a focused and creative atmosphere with an international faculty of renowned excellence.
The two will be in concert March 27, 2025 at the Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel on the Park University campus in Parkville, MO at 7:00 pm.
https://icm.park.edu/nikita-korzukhin-and-ali-mammadoff-in-recital/