Kansas University students and faculty perform selections from the Latin-American Art Music Festival in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio March 7th, 2025.
Music from Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru and Argentina was featured. The KU School of Music is one of the finest in the US and offers comprehensive undergraduate and graduate programs. Our students perform on the world’s biggest stages, learn from leading experts in their fields and take their studies beyond the classroom to concert halls, clinics, schools, and hospitals.