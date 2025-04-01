Topeka Symphony Orchestra contest winner cellist John Lee and symphony pianist Regina Tanujaya visit the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio March 28, 2025.

John Lee, cello, is the winner of the Topeka Symphony Young Artist contest. He is a junior at Blue Valley Southwest High School.

Regina Tanujaya is a Chinese-Indonesian pianist, collaborator, and educator. Dr. Tanujaya is rapidly distinguishing herself amongst her peers as a pianist of growing accomplishments. She is the winner of both national and international competitions including the University of Pelita Harapan's 5th National Piano Competition in Indonesia in 2012, the IBLA International Competition, where she performed in Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall as part of the grand prize, amongst many others.