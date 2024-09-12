Volunteers Gear Up for Saturday's Vintage Audio Sale to Benefit Kansas Audio-Reader Network

The Audio-Reader Network, based at the University of Kansas, is a radio reading service for blind and vision-impaired people. The non-profit only has a handful of employees, but it has nearly 300 volunteers. And some of those volunteers are helping Audio-Reader "gear up" for Saturday's big audio sale at the Lawrence Public Library. The benefit sale features vintage audio equipment and thousands of vinyl records. KPR's J. Schafer has more.

Meredith Johanning / Kansas Audio-Reader network Audio elves Ed Hawkins (left) and Douglas May (right) show off some of their audio goods to KPR's J. Schafer (center). These audio elves, also known as volunteer engineers, meticulously go through all of the donated audio equipment to inspect, clean and (if needed) repair. The items are then priced to sell, with all proceeds benefiting Audio-Reader. Two other audio elves, Gordon Fitch and Dave Dunford, are not pictured here. (They're probably busy repairing more equipment off-site.)

KPR's J. Schafer spoke with Trish Dowd Kelne, coordinator of volunteers at Audio-Reader, as well as volunteer Ed Hawkins, who helps get the donated audio goods in tip-top shape before each audio sale.

Audio-Reader's big audio sale runs from 10 am to 4 pm Saturday at the Lawrence Public Library.

Learn more about Audio-Reader, its mission and ways you can volunteer at READER.KU.EDU.

