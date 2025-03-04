Wacky Winter Weather Hitting Kansas Again; 2nd Blizzard this Season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Another snow storm is moving in to the northern half of the KPR listening area. A Blizzard Warning takes effect at 8 pm Tuesday for Lawrence, Topeka, Manhattan and Kansas City. The blizzard warning will last through 4 am Wednesday. Snow accumulation of 1-3 inches is expected, along with northwest winds gusting up to 65 miles-per-hour. Visibility may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling & blowing snow. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Topeka have been busy tracking the latest winter storm. KPR's J. Schafer reached out to meteorologist Sarah Teefey to find out the latest.

The Topeka office isn't the only one serving Kansas. Other National Weather Service offices in Kansas City, Goodland, Dodge City and Wichita serve other parts of the state, 24 hours a day.