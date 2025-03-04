© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wacky Winter Weather Hitting Kansas Again; 2nd Blizzard this Season

Kansas Public Radio | By J. Schafer
Published March 4, 2025 at 10:44 AM CST
NWS Topeka
/
NWS Topeka
Photo from the January, 2025 archives of the National Weather Service in Topeka.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Another snow storm is moving in to the northern half of the KPR listening area. A Blizzard Warning takes effect at 8 pm Tuesday for Lawrence, Topeka, Manhattan and Kansas City. The blizzard warning will last through 4 am Wednesday. Snow accumulation of 1-3 inches is expected, along with northwest winds gusting up to 65 miles-per-hour. Visibility may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling & blowing snow. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Topeka have been busy tracking the latest winter storm. KPR's J. Schafer reached out to meteorologist Sarah Teefey to find out the latest.

The Topeka office isn't the only one serving Kansas. Other National Weather Service offices in Kansas City, Goodland, Dodge City and Wichita serve other parts of the state, 24 hours a day.
Local News
J. Schafer
J. Schafer is the News Director of Kansas Public Radio. He’s also the Managing Editor of the Kansas Public Radio Network, which provides news and information to other public radio stations in Kansas and Missouri.
See stories by J. Schafer