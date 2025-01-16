Kansas Governor Highlights Record, Pushes for Better Childcare & Free School Lunches in 2025 State of the State Address

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Governor Laura Kelly has delivered her budget message to the Legislature and the people of Kansas. In her annual State of the State Address Wednesday night, the Democratic leader highlighted her record and looked to the future. KPR's J. Schafer has this summary.

Listen to KPR's complete coverage of Governor Laura Kelly's 2025 State of the State speech and the Republican response, as recorded LIVE on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, with co-anchors J. Schafer and Jim McLean.