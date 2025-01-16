© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Kansas Governor Highlights Record, Pushes for Better Childcare & Free School Lunches in 2025 State of the State Address

Kansas Public Radio | By J. Schafer
Published January 16, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
Kansas Statehouse (Photo by J. Schafer)
TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Governor Laura Kelly has delivered her budget message to the Legislature and the people of Kansas. In her annual State of the State Address Wednesday night, the Democratic leader highlighted her record and looked to the future. KPR's J. Schafer has this summary.

Listen to KPR's complete coverage of Governor Laura Kelly's 2025 State of the State speech and the Republican response, as recorded LIVE on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, with co-anchors J. Schafer and Jim McLean.

Local News
J. Schafer
J. Schafer is the News Director of Kansas Public Radio. He’s also the Managing Editor of the Kansas Public Radio Network, which provides news and information to other public radio stations in Kansas and Missouri.
