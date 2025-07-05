The Retro Cocktail Hour #1078 - July 5, 2025

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
This week's Retro Cocktail Hour plays the new exotic sounds of Mr. Moai and the Tiki Heads and the Whatitdo Archive Group, plus mondo movie music by Marcello Giombini, the Watusi Trumpets of Claus Ogerman and Michael Giacchino's Exotic Themes for the Silver Screen.