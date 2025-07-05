© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

The Retro Cocktail Hour #1078 - July 5, 2025

Published July 5, 2025 at 9:01 PM CDT
This week's Retro Cocktail Hour plays the new exotic sounds of Mr. Moai and the Tiki Heads and the Whatitdo Archive Group, plus mondo movie music by Marcello Giombini, the Watusi Trumpets of Claus Ogerman and Michael Giacchino's Exotic Themes for the Silver Screen.

