105 Live: Saturday July 5th, 2025

Published July 11, 2025 at 11:06 AM CDT

New releases in rap, hip-hop and indie rock, with a selection of live tracks from 105 Live showcases at The Bottleneck. Music from Yae, Kat King, Draper Family Band, Page 7, The Yards and more!

105 Live Playlist

  1. Move Along - Jessica Paige
  2. Misty - Suzannah Johannes
  3. According 2 Legend - Anthemous T Rocknrolla
  4. Bridges [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Yards
  5. Everyday Attention [Live at The Bottleneck] - Page 7
  6. Living Room [Live at The Bottleneck] - Kat King
  7. Jellyfish Brains [Live at The Bottleneck] - Yae
  8. Aim All Around [Live at The Bottleneck] - Draper Family Band
  9. Swingin on a Star [Live at The Bottleneck] - Christena Graves Band
  10. Right Back To It - Waxahatchee
  11. Body Pillow - Anna Kober
  12. No More Mondays (Tuesdays in July) - Truant Kids
