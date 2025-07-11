105 Live: Saturday July 5th, 2025
New releases in rap, hip-hop and indie rock, with a selection of live tracks from 105 Live showcases at The Bottleneck. Music from Yae, Kat King, Draper Family Band, Page 7, The Yards and more!
105 Live Playlist
- Move Along - Jessica Paige
- Misty - Suzannah Johannes
- According 2 Legend - Anthemous T Rocknrolla
- Bridges [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Yards
- Everyday Attention [Live at The Bottleneck] - Page 7
- Living Room [Live at The Bottleneck] - Kat King
- Jellyfish Brains [Live at The Bottleneck] - Yae
- Aim All Around [Live at The Bottleneck] - Draper Family Band
- Swingin on a Star [Live at The Bottleneck] - Christena Graves Band
- Right Back To It - Waxahatchee
- Body Pillow - Anna Kober
- No More Mondays (Tuesdays in July) - Truant Kids