When Experts Attack! # 58: Cops Shouldn’t Raid Newspapers

Published August 23, 2024 at 1:47 PM CDT
A magnifying glass and newspapers stacked on a wooden table on a blue background

A year ago, police officers executed a search warrant on a small-town Kansas newspaper, triggering worldwide outrage over the seizing of newspaper equipment — and because stress of the raid helped lead to the death of the publisher’s mother. Steve Wolgast discusses why the raid happened and just why it’s so problematic for government to obstruct freedom of the press.

