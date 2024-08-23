91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
When Experts Attack! # 58: Cops Shouldn’t Raid Newspapers
Published August 23, 2024 at 1:47 PM CDT
A year ago, police officers executed a search warrant on a small-town Kansas newspaper, triggering worldwide outrage over the seizing of newspaper equipment — and because stress of the raid helped lead to the death of the publisher’s mother. Steve Wolgast discusses why the raid happened and just why it’s so problematic for government to obstruct freedom of the press.