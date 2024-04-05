© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

When Experts Attack!

When Experts Attack #55: The self-driving future of deliveries

Published April 5, 2024 at 11:04 AM CDT
When Experts Attack

Sara Reed, an expert in in transportation logistics, has extensively researched autonomous vehicle delivery. She discusses the technology’s benefits for businesses and if they’ll outweigh potential drawbacks for customers and human employees — as well as other considerations for society’s driverless future.

