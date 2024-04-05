91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
When Experts Attack #55: The self-driving future of deliveries
Published April 5, 2024 at 11:04 AM CDT
Sara Reed, an expert in in transportation logistics, has extensively researched autonomous vehicle delivery. She discusses the technology’s benefits for businesses and if they’ll outweigh potential drawbacks for customers and human employees — as well as other considerations for society’s driverless future.