When Experts Attack!

Episode 59: The history of teaching history

Published September 12, 2024 at 11:33 AM CDT
Stephen Jackson, an education professor who prepares future teachers on instructing students in history, discusses how controversies in teaching history have become part of the culture wars, how teachers are scared and why some have said this era is worse than McCarthyism.

When Experts Attack!
