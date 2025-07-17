91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
When Experts Attack #64: Algorithms amplifying outrage
Published July 17, 2025 at 12:55 PM CDT
James Yékú sees social media empowering people to respond to corrupt political leaders in his home country of Nigeria — yet, social media also shuts down debate on important social and literary topics.