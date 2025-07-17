© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

When Experts Attack!

When Experts Attack #64: Algorithms amplifying outrage

Published July 17, 2025 at 12:55 PM CDT
Image: Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie speaks at the Congreso Futuro 2020 in Santiago, Chile. Credit: Carlos Figueroa, via Wikimedia Commons
James Yékú sees social media empowering people to respond to corrupt political leaders in his home country of Nigeria — yet, social media also shuts down debate on important social and literary topics.

