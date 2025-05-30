91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
When Experts Attack! #63: Tariffs could cost America
Published May 30, 2025 at 1:01 PM CDT
Jack Zhang researches the sometimes-hidden complexities of tariffs and says innovation, competition, small business and the pocketbooks of working-class Americans might suffer under the new wave of American taxes on foreign imports.