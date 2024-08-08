91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
When Experts Attack #57: Taylor Swift is a sociological phenom
Published August 8, 2024 at 2:39 PM CDT
Brian Donovan is teaching a university course on the artistic and sociological influence of Taylor Swift. He outlines how the semester’s lessons mirror the performer’s career from a breakout country music star to the gazillion-selling icon of her recent Eras Tour.