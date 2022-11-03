The Brian Baggett Trio in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio October 25, 2022

Guitarist Brian Baggett has been active on the Kansas City and northeast Kansas area as a performer and educator, and has been a longtime member of Ken Lovern's OJT, playing twice weekly at the Green Lady Lounge, and also a member of the band Guitar Elation. Brian has been leading his own trio weekly at the Green Lady the past several years and has a new live album available now. Brian visited KPR to perform, with Seth Lee on bass, and Brian Steever on drums, and to chat with Bob McWilliams about the new release.