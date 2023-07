Guitarist Rod Fleeman has been a mainstay of the Kansas City jazz scene for decades. He joins Bob McWilliams in the KPR Live Performance Studio for a session of solo guitar and conversation about his career in music at 9:06 p.m. Thursday evening during Jazz in the Night.

Check out footage from his visit to the KPR Live Performance Studio in the videos below.

Additional content from the Live Performance Studio is available on KPR's YouTube channel!