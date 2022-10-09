© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Live Studio: Jazz

The Bob Bowman Trio in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio

By Chub
Published October 8, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT
https://ondemand.kansaspublicradio.org/mp3/yesterdays-703667142.mp3
https://ondemand.kansaspublicradio.org/mp3/yaes-song-7033401.mp3
https://ondemand.kansaspublicradio.org/mp3/triste-blue-and-green-703004949.mp3
https://ondemand.kansaspublicradio.org/mp3/skj-702478739.mp3
https://ondemand.kansaspublicradio.org/mp3/sandras-gait-701836163.mp3

Bob Bowman, a leading light in KC jazz for decades (and once the bassist in the esteemed Thad Jones-Mel Lewis Big Band in New York City), now lives in Montana, but during a visit back to KC, he dropped by the KPR Performance Studio with drummer Todd Strait and vibraphonist Peter Schlamb and performed a mix of Bowman originals and standards by the likes of Jerome Kern, Antonio Carlos Jobim, and Johnny Mandel. 

