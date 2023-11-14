© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Music (Blog)
Live Studio: Jazz

The Alex Frank Quartet Brings Late Night Jazz to the KPR Live Studio

Published November 14, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST
From left to right: Alex Frank (guitar), Matt Villinger (piano) and Jeff Harshbarger (bass).
Chuck Smith
/
Kansas Public Radio
Bob McWilliams recently invited members of the Alex Frank Quartet to the KPR Live Performance Studio to gift listeners an hour of late night jazz, on the evening of November 14.

The group, comprised of guitarist Alex Frank, Matt Villinger (piano), Jeff Harshbarger (bass), and John Kizilarmut (drums), presented listeners with some of their latest music.

An accomplished guitarist, composer, and educator based in Kansas City, Alex Frank's modern approach to the rich Kansas City jazz tradition has made him an exciting, fresh, up-and-coming guitarist and can be found leading his trio and quartet in the numerous clubs scattered across KC and has collaborated with renowned local artists such as Adam Larson, Matt Otto, Brian Ward, Marcus Lewis, Brandon Draper, and Matt Villinger. Internationally, Alex was invited to debut his upcoming record at the Classical Beat Festival in Travemünde, Germany where he additionally performed with a big band led by renowned French composer Pierre Bertrand.

Biography courtesy of the artist.

Check out more of their performance at KPR in the videos below.

Additional content from the KPR Live Performance Studio is available on our YouTube channel.

