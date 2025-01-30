© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Live Studio: Jazz

Michael Pagán's "Paganova" in the KPR Live Performance Studio

Published January 30, 2025 at 9:00 PM CST
Paganova in the KPR Live Performance Studio. Featuring from left to right, David Chael, Ray DeMarchi, Mike Herrera and Louie Pagán.
Kansas Public Radio
Paganova in the KPR Live Performance Studio. Featuring from left to right, David Chael, Ray DeMarchi, Mike Herrera and Louie Pagán.

Tonight, Jan. 30, on Jazz in the Night with Bob McWilliams, it's a special session with Paganova in KPR's Live Performance Studio. The quintet, led by Kansas City pianist Michael Pagán, will treat listeners to a set of music not found on their recent album.

Paganova is made up of pianist Mike Pagán, bassist Louie Pagán, percussionist Ray DeMarchi, and saxophonists David Chael and Mike Herrera.

Check out additional content from the group in the videos below.

Additional content from the KPR Live Performance Studio is available on our YouTube Channel.

Live Studio: Jazz
