© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPR Presents

KPR Presents: Ear Hustle

By Kaye McIntyre
Published August 12, 2025 at 9:28 PM CDT
Illustration of Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods by Antwan Williams
Illustration of Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods by Antwan Williams

The stories of life behind bars, by those living it. We'll hear from Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods, the creators of the podcast Ear Hustle, bringing their live show to Lawrence this weekend. Also, Brian Daldorph shares the poetry of former inmate Antonio Sanchez Day. Daldorph is the editor of "I've Been Fighting This War Within Myself," a collection of Sanchez Day's works published posthumously.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:
6pm Sundays
6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays

KPR Presents
Kaye McIntyre
Kaye starts her weekends the same way you do: with Weekend Edition, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, This American Life, and To the Best of Our Knowledge. She started at Kansas Public Radio in 2001; in 2006, she became the producer of our weekly public affairs program, KPR Presents. In her spare time, she loves to read, travel, and attend theater.
See stories by Kaye McIntyre
Latest Episodes