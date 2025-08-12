KPR Presents: Ear Hustle

The stories of life behind bars, by those living it. We'll hear from Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods, the creators of the podcast Ear Hustle, bringing their live show to Lawrence this weekend. Also, Brian Daldorph shares the poetry of former inmate Antonio Sanchez Day. Daldorph is the editor of "I've Been Fighting This War Within Myself," a collection of Sanchez Day's works published posthumously.

