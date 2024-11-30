© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Journalist Bill Kurtis, 2024 Dole Lecture

By Kaye McIntyre
Published November 30, 2024 at 2:45 PM CST
Legendary newsman, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me scorekeeper, and KANU alum Bill Kurtis looks back at his 60-plus career in broadcasting in this year's Dole Lecture at the Dole Institute of Politics.

Legendary newsman, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me scorekeeper, and KANU alum Bill Kurtis looks back on his 60-year career in broadcasting in this year's Dole Lecture at the Dole Institute of Politics. This event was held April 11, 2024, moderated by Dole Institute director Audrey Coleman, and originally aired on KPR Presents on May 5, 2024.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:
6pm Sundays
6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays

Kaye McIntyre
Kaye starts her weekends the same way you do: with Weekend Edition Saturday, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, This American Life, and To the Best of Our Knowledge. She started at Kansas Public Radio in 2001; in 2006, she became the producer of our weekly public affairs program, KPR Presents. In her spare time, she loves to read, travel, and attend theater.
