Journalist Bill Kurtis, 2024 Dole Lecture
Legendary newsman, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me scorekeeper, and KANU alum Bill Kurtis looks back on his 60-year career in broadcasting in this year's Dole Lecture at the Dole Institute of Politics. This event was held April 11, 2024, moderated by Dole Institute director Audrey Coleman, and originally aired on KPR Presents on May 5, 2024.
