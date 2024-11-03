James Montgomery: Abolitionist of the Most Dangerous Kind

Week of November 3, 2024: When you think of a dangerous Kansas abolitionist, you probably think of John Brown. On this week's KPR Presents, the most dangerous Kansas abolitionist you probably haven't heard of: James Montgomery. Todd Mildfelt and David Schafer are the authors of "Abolitionist of the Most Dangerous Kind: James Montgomery and His War on Slavery," a 2024 Kansas Notable Book Award winner.

