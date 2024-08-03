The Deadliest Tornado in Kansas History

Week of August 4, 2024: In May 1955, the town of Udall was devastated by an F5 tornado, the deadliest in Kansas history. Jim Minick tells the story of that harrowing night and the resilience of the people of Udall in his book, "Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas." "Without Warning" was recently named a 2024 Kansas Notable Book. This program was originally broadcast on September 17, 2023.

