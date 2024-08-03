© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents

The Deadliest Tornado in Kansas History

By Kaye McIntyre
Published August 3, 2024 at 4:10 PM CDT

Week of August 4, 2024: In May 1955, the town of Udall was devastated by an F5 tornado, the deadliest in Kansas history. Jim Minick tells the story of that harrowing night and the resilience of the people of Udall in his book, "Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas." "Without Warning" was recently named a 2024 Kansas Notable Book. This program was originally broadcast on September 17, 2023.

KPR Presents
Kaye McIntyre
Kaye starts her weekends the same way you do: with Weekend Edition Saturday, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, This American Life, and To the Best of Our Knowledge. She started at Kansas Public Radio in 2001; in 2006, she became the producer of our weekly public affairs program, KPR Presents. In her spare time, she loves to read, travel, and attend theater.
Kaye McIntyre
