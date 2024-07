Week of July 14, 2024: Ben Lerner's novel 10:04 has just been named one of Best 100 Books of the 21st Century by the New York Times. In this episode of KPR Presents, we revisit our conversation about 10:04's prequel, The Topeka School. The Topeka School was a finalist for the the Pulitzer Prize and won the Los Angeles Times Book Award for Fiction.

Sundays 6pm

Saturdays 6am

Sundays 1pm

Thursdays 7pm