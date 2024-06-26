© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPR Presents

KPR Presents: Rolf Potts, Kate Benz

By Kaye McIntyre
Published June 26, 2024 at 5:40 PM CDT
Rolf Potts, Kaye McIntyre at Kansas Book Festival

Week of June 23, 2024: Bestselling travel writer Rolf Potts is the author of "The Vagabond's Way: 366 Meditations on Wanderlust, Discover, and the Art of Travel." Kate Benz is the author of "Nothing But the Dirt: Stories from an American Farm Town." Both books were named Kansas Notable Books by the State Library of Kansas in 2023. This program originally aired on November 5, 2023.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:
6pm Sundays
6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays

Kaye McIntyre, Kate Benz

KPR Presents
Kaye McIntyre
Kaye starts her weekends the same way you do: with Weekend Edition Saturday, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, This American Life, and To the Best of Our Knowledge. She started at Kansas Public Radio in 2001; in 2006, she became the producer of our weekly public affairs program, KPR Presents. In her spare time, she loves to read, travel, and attend theater.
See stories by Kaye McIntyre
Latest Episodes