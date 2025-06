On this edition of Conversations, Peter Brown talks with host Dan Skinner about the picture book "The Wild Robot on the Island." Brown is the author and illustrator of many bestselling children’s books, including “The Wild Robot” Trilogy, “Children Make Terrible Pets” and “The Curious Garden.” He is the recipient of a Caldecott Honor for “Creepy Carrots!” “The Wild Robot” was also made into a motion picture.